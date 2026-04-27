Strong to severe storms possible late Monday

DAYTON — A potent cold front is inching closer to the Miami Valley. Ahead of the front, very warm temperatures will help fuel the strong to severe storms late day and into the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.

SPC Outlook

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Currently there look to be two rounds of stronger storms. The first round plays a large roll in the severity of the second round later in the evening.

Let’s breakdown the timing.

Futurecast

The first round will move in after 5 PM Monday afternoon. Between 5 PM and 8 PM all hazards are possible, but the hail and tornado threat is extremely low. Wind is the primary concern with gusts reach over 60 MPH with isolated severe storms. Hail will be pea to nickle sized.

If the first round materializes, the second round that pushes in after 10 PM will not be as strong. However, if this isn’t the case, once again wind will hold as the primary threat with gusts over 60 MPH.

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Future Rainfall

Rainfall totals will amount to 1 to 2 inches now through Wednesday. With tonights storms, flash flooding is possible. The threats are low, but with dry grounds and high rain rates the water can’t get aborbed fast enough. Remember, don’t drive through flooded roadways.

Please know where your safe place is. This is the time to prepare.

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