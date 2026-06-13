Suspect in custody after chase ends in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person is in custody after a chase in Greene County Friday evening.

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Law enforcement agencies were conducting a “targeted enforcement operation” and looking for a man wanted on a felony warrant, according to Lt. Joseph Weeks with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The suspect was spotted in Greene County, and state troopers attempted to stop him, but he took off on his motorcycle.

A chase ensued.

The suspect drove to the dead end of East Hoop Road in Xenia Township, where he crossed a field and wrecked on Jasper Road around 8 p.m., Weeks said.

He was arrested by Greene County deputies.

We are working to learn what the man was wanted for and his identity.

We will update as we learn more. -

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