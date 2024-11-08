AMBER Alert issued for abducted 13-year-old Ohio girl

OHIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Ohio girl who was last seen this morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Makenzie Hall, 13, was abducted in Columbus around 10:08 a.m.

She is five feet and seven inches tall and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hall was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, white shoes, and a pink backpack.

Mackenzie Hall (Ohio Amber Alert)

Officials say Hall was abducted by Shane Steven Smith, 48.

Shane Steven Smith (Ohio Amber Alert)

The incident took place in Franklin County on S Huron Avenue in the City of Columbus, according to police.

Smith is a white man. He weighs 200 pounds and is five feet and 11 inches tall.

He was last seen driving a White 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio Plate, HRW1901.

If you see Smith or Hall, call 1-877-262-3764, 911, or the Columbus Police Department at (614)-645-4747.

Vehicle involved in Nov. 8 AMBER Alert (Ohio Amber Alert)

