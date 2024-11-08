Pickup truck at center of canceled AMBER Alert found in Clark County

PARK LAYNE, Clark County — UPDATE:

Makenzie Hall was found before 6:19 p.m. and the AMBER Alert has been canceled, according to the state.

Springfield Police confirmed that Hall was found safe in Springfield.

Authorities have not found Smith, 48, at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

The pickup truck at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found in Clark County, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1400 block of Styer Drive around 4:45 p.m.

The AMBER Alert was issued for 13-year-old Makenzie Hall after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Makenzie Hall and Shane Smith (Ohio AMBER Alert)

Hall was abducted from Columbus around 10:08 a.m., according to Columbus Police.

She is five feet and seven inches tall and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe Hall is with Shane Steven Smith, 48.

Shane Steven Smith (Ohio Amber Alert)

Smith was last seen driving a White 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio Plate, HRW1901.

Clark County deputies told News Center 7 that they have not found Hall or her alleged abductor.

News Center 7 has learned that Smith has open felonious assault and drug cases in Clark County Court of Commons Pleas court.

Court records show that Smith has one listed address in Springfield on Sherman Avenue.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

