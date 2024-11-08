Teenager killed after ATV collides with car

COLUMBUS — A 16-year-old boy died and two adults were hospitalized after a crash involving an ATV in Columbus this week.

The crash happened at East Barthman Avenue and South 4th Street, on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was driving a Volkswagon Golf southbound on South 4th Street when a man driving an ATV came out of an alley and hit the passenger side of the Volkswagon, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

The driver of the ATV and his passenger, 16-year-old Felix Estrada, were ejected from the ATV.

They were both taken to Grant Medical Center with critical injuries, but Estrada died later that night.

The driver of the Volkswagon was taken to Ohio State University East Hospital. WBNS reported his condition was described as stable.

The crash remains under investigation.

