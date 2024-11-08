Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in Ohio Thursday

BROWN COUNTY — An earthquake was detected near the Ohio River early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS measured the quake as a 2.4 magnitude earthquake that happened around midnight Thursday. The earthquake was centered near the Ohio River about four miles from Georgetown, Ohio in Brown County.

The depth of the earthquake was measured around 5 miles below the surface, according to USGS data.

The earthquake was the second reported in Brown County within seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Earthquakes under a 2.5 magnitude are typically considered minor and are usually not felt by humans. However they are strong enough to be detected by a seismograph, according to Michigan Technological University.

Major earthquakes are very rare in the state, but earthquakes are consistently detected, tracked, and monitored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

