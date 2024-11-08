UPDATE: At least 1 dead in crash on Greene County state Route

BATH TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 10:46 a.m.:

At least one person is dead after a crash in Greene County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that they’re investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning on State Route 235 near W. Hyde Road in Bath Township.

The crash involved a Jeep Cherokee and a motorcycle.

INITIAL REPORT:

A crash has caused part of a state route to be shut down in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 9:10 a.m. on State Route 235 near W. Hyde Road in Bath Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved two vehicles, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

Dispatchers could not confirm if any injuries had been reported at this time., but News Center 7 has viewed images from the scene that show an individual suffering from what appear to be serious injuries.

State Route 235 is closed in the area of the crash scene, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



