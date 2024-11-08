Can you identify them? Police looking for suspect who stole over $100 worth of clothing

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are looking for a suspect who stole over $100 worth of clothing.
The Beavercreek Police Department shared a photo of a suspect from a theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Nov. 5.
The suspect stole $185 worth of clothing, according to the Facebook post.
If anyone has information on this person, contact Officer Dobney at 937-426-1225 ext. 145 or dobneyb@beavercreekohio.gov.
