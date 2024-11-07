Customers confused as ‘heavily shopped’ Family Dollar announces closure

DAYTON — Another Family Dollar is set to close its doors, adding to the long list of closures impacting Miami Valley shoppers.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins talks to the Riverdale Neighborhood Association President about how this closure will impact the community LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The Family Dollar location at 1130 North Main Street has closing signs on the doors.

Customers tell News Center 7 they are surprised the store is closing because the interior was remodeled, and the parking lot was repaved last year.

“There’s people that come from over the bridge, River Commons, Five Oaks neighborhood, up Main Street. So it’s a heavily shopped store,” President Victoria McNeal said.

