Police investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Thursday afternoon.
Around 12:45 p.m. Dayton police were called to the 1600 block of Russet Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Further information was not available.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to update this story as we learn more.
