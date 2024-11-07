3 found dead inside Ohio home

COLUMBUS — Three people were found inside an Ohio home on Wednesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Several Columbus Police officers responded to the 60 block of South Warren Ave. around 6:15 p.m. according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
TRENDING STORIES:
- More closures for beloved area restaurant chain
- State of emergency declared after fire damages part of bridge over Ohio River
- ‘You run or get killed;’ 2 hospitalized after stabbing, assault in Harrison Township
A sergeant told WSYX TV that three adults were found dead inside the home.
Their names have not been released.
All three were pronounced dead around 6:24 p.m., WBNS said.
Police are still investigating their deaths.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]