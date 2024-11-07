3 found dead inside Ohio home

COLUMBUS — Three people were found inside an Ohio home on Wednesday night.

Several Columbus Police officers responded to the 60 block of South Warren Ave. around 6:15 p.m. according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

A sergeant told WSYX TV that three adults were found dead inside the home.

Their names have not been released.

All three were pronounced dead around 6:24 p.m., WBNS said.

Police are still investigating their deaths.

