More Frisch’s locations across the area closing

TROY — There is more bad news for a beloved restaurant chain known for its burgers and pies.
The latest Frisch’s closure is in Miami County on Troy Town Drive, an employee confirmed to News Center 7 on Wednesday night.
This closure comes after several other locations in the Miami Valley shut down.
As previously reported by News Center 7, restaurants in Springfield, Middletown, and Lebanon have closed.
A woman told us she was surprised when she found the Springfield location closed last week.
“It was always busy, you know? And I don’t understand why they can’t pay rent,” said Mary Best.
