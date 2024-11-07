More Frisch’s locations across the area closing

TROY — There is more bad news for a beloved restaurant chain known for its burgers and pies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are breaking down the latest Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant closures this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The latest Frisch’s closure is in Miami County on Troy Town Drive, an employee confirmed to News Center 7 on Wednesday night.

This closure comes after several other locations in the Miami Valley shut down.

As previously reported by News Center 7, restaurants in Springfield, Middletown, and Lebanon have closed.

A woman told us she was surprised when she found the Springfield location closed last week.

“It was always busy, you know? And I don’t understand why they can’t pay rent,” said Mary Best.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



