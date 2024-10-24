2 area Frisch’s locations closing; Why more Ohio locations could be closing

MIAMI VALLEY — Two area Frisch’s locations are closing today, but more than a dozen are at risk of eviction.

Locations on S. Dixie Highway in Middletown and Columbus Avenue in Lebanon are expected to close permanently today after being officially evicted, according to WKRC in Cincinnati.

According to Hamilton County court documents obtained by our news partners at WCPO, the real estate company NNN Reit filed an eviction action against Frisch’s in September over the company’s “failure to pay over $4.5 million in rent” after initial default notices earlier this year. A hearing was pushed back to Oct. 30 after Frisch’s said it needed more time to “review and prepare a response” to the filing.

In a request to reschedule the eviction hearing, NNN said it served 27 three-day notices to leave and filed 14 eviction actions in Southwest Ohio, including the Middletown and Lebanon locations. More could be coming, WCPO reported.

Several other locations in eviction cases are in Hamilton County.

The rent for Frisch’s for Oct. 2024 is $1.2 million “regardless of whether Frisch’s is occupying 6 or 65 properties,” according to court documents.

When asked about the recent closures, Frisch’s told WLWT in Cincinnati that it was “due to unforeseen and various other factors.”

