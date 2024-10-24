Former southern Ohio teacher admits guilt in abuse case; she must register as sex offender

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A former teacher in a southern Ohio school district could be sent to prison for as long as 10 years and will have to register as a sex offender for her guilty pleas in an abuse case, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center first reported in December, Caroline Johnson had been accused of two counts of sexual battery and later indicted by the state attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which found that she engaged in sexual conduct with a minor during her employment with Bloom-Vernon Local Schools in southern Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

Each count of sexual battery is punishable by one to five years in prison. She also will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of her life, according to Ohio criminal law.

Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist in the school district located in Portsmouth, in Scioto County. Scioto County is along the Ohio River.

Sentencing for Johnson is scheduled for Nov. 25, according to Yost’s office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



