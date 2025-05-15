Risk for severe weather with damaging winds, hail, brief tornado possible next 2 days

DAYTON — There is a potential for severe weather in the region on Thursday night and Friday.
The main threat Thursday night is damaging winds and hail.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region in a 2/5 for severe storms.
The chance of storms arrives after 5 p.m. Friday.
All severe weather threats are possible, including significant damaging wind over 70MPH, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.
SPC is indicating a 3/5, enhanced risk for severe weather with a 4/5 moderate risk not far away. Threat should end after 10 or 11 p.m.
We will continue to update this story.
