People heartbroken, angry after 2 killed in 2 separate shootings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — People say it is both heartbreaking and not surprising after two people died in two separate shootings in Springfield.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the first shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of Elder Street.

Springfield Police told News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz that officers showed up and found a man in his 30s who had been shot and killed after a party.

“The last 10 years, this town’s been going straight to hell,” said Rex Couch. “All these young kids, they don’t see it. Try to talk to them, it doesn’t matter.”

Then, around 2:30 p.m., a car crashed into a home at the corner of South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue.

The driver was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported another person to an area hospital.

