Boil advisory issued for part of region after water main break

WAYNE COUNTY — Parts of Wayne County in Indiana are under a boil advisory after a water main break.

Crews had to make emergency repairs Wednesday after a water main break in Richmond, Indiana, according to American Water’s website.

The water company said anyone affected may experience a service interruption or low water pressure.

“Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes,” American Water said. “Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses. You will be notified when the boil order has been lifted.”

Visit this website to see if you are under the advisory.

