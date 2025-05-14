Medical helicopter responding to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been called to a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
The crash occurred at US 127 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road, north of Greenville, around 4:45 p.m.
It is unclear how many cars were involved in this crash or how serious any injuries may be.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
