At least 2 dead after string of violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least two people are dead after a violent day in Springfield.
Two separate deadly shootings and a crash happened within 12 hours.
The first shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Elder Street.
The second incident happened around 2:25 p.m. when a car crashed into a home at the corner of South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue.
Moments later, Springfield police received reports of a shooting down the road in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue.
Springfield police have confirmed that at least one person has died in each incident.
“There is a car that just went into a house, my coworker said she heard gunshots and that’s all I know,” one 911 caller told dispatchers.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
