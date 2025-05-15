At least 2 dead after string of violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least two people are dead after a violent day in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson breaks down what happened over the past 12 hours and the 911 calls LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two separate deadly shootings and a crash happened within 12 hours.

The first shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Elder Street.

>>RELATED: Man dead after shooting in Springfield neighborhood

The second incident happened around 2:25 p.m. when a car crashed into a home at the corner of South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue.

Moments later, Springfield police received reports of a shooting down the road in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue.

Springfield police have confirmed that at least one person has died in each incident.

>>RELATED: At least 1 dead, another injured after shooting, crash in Springfield

“There is a car that just went into a house, my coworker said she heard gunshots and that’s all I know,” one 911 caller told dispatchers.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group