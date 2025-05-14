UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:15 a.m.
Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a Springfield neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest on this breaking news today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old Greene County girl; can you help?
- Burned remains of beloved local market now an eyesore
- Cleanup continues after train derails dumping wheat into Clark County creek
Officers responded Wednesday to the 900 block of Elder Street just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Video and photos show several officers at the scene. The area is also surrounded by crime scene tape.
Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron told News Center 7 that a man in his 30s was found shot.
“This is an ongoing investigation. We have multiple people who are involved in this,” he said.
Byron believes most of the scene was outside and happened as a result of a party.
The shooting remains under investigation.
We will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group