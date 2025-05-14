Burned remains of beloved local market now an eyesore

DAYTON — Neighbors are concerned as the burned remains of a beloved community supermarket are now an eyesore.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the rubble has been sitting at the 3500 block of Cornell Drive since a fire destroyed Cornell Meat King Supermarket last October.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins says those twisted rods from the store remain.

Now people are trying to figure out when the mess will be cleared.

Dayton city officials told Jenkins that they are working on clearing the debris.

“It’s a hazard for kids, you know, little kids, they’re curious,” said Tracee Willis. “You may not know, they could be digging around here, even rodents or whatever.”

Willis lives near this pile of burnt rubble. She and other residents told Jenkins that the burnt rubble is an eyesore and a safety hazard.

They want someone to clean it up.

After October’s fire, Jenkins reports that the rubble sat there for months.

“It hurts my soul,” said Willis.

Dayton City officials said they are holding the property owner accountable.

Two cases regarding the property are scheduled for trial in June.

Jenkins says Montgomery County Municipal Court will consider impact statements from people living here.

“This area is just as important any other, and we love and cherish our city and neighborhood,” said Willis.

Jenkins says there will be a fence around this pile of rubble to help secure the site.

