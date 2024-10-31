Firefighters, officers respond to business fire in Dayton

DAYTON — There is a large presence of firefighters and officers in Dayton Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police & Fire and wrote on social media that firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Cornell Drive on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Injuries reported after crash involving construction worker on I-70
- Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in go-cart crash
- Check your tickets: $500K-winning scratch-off sold at local gas station
They said heavy fire was reported at a commercial building.
Several firefighters are on the scene.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]