Injuries reported after crash involving construction worker on interstate in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a construction worker on Interstate 70 in Preble County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on I-70 Eastbound just after the Ohio/Indiana line.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene around 9:10 p.m.
Initial reports indicate that medics have been called to the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
