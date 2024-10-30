Injuries reported after crash involving construction worker on interstate in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a construction worker on Interstate 70 in Preble County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on I-70 Eastbound just after the Ohio/Indiana line.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene around 9:10 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that medics have been called to the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

