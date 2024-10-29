Check your tickets: $500K-winning scratch-off sold at local gas station

DARKE COUNTY — A lottery player is now richer after winning an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
The winning ticket was sold at Marshall’s Service, located at 9990 US-36 in Bradford.
After taxes, the winner will take away around $360,000.
$500,000 Extra Play is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $500,000.
As of October 28, six top prizes remain in the game.
