18 decomposing bodies found at funeral home, owner arrested

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A funeral homeowner in Georgia faces more than a dozen charges after 18 decomposing bodies were found.

Chris Johnson was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to our news partners at WSB-TV.

The investigation started when deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice at Johnson Funeral Home.

During their search, they found 18 bodies in “various stages of decomposition.” The sheriff’s office then called the GBI.

Agents have charged Johnson with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

The GBI said more charges are expected.

