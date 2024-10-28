Medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Just after midnight officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Delaware Ave on reports of a shooting.

Medics were dispatched to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear how many people were shot, details on injuries were not immediately available.

Suspect information was not available at this time.

Video from an iWitness7 Viewer shows several police cruisers and officers in the area along with crime scene tape blocking off the street.

This is a developing story.

