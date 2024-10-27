Several Miami Valley high schools qualify for 1st round of OHSAA playoffs

MIAMI VALLEY — Several Miami Valley high schools have qualified for the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher will have first-round playoff highlights Friday night on Touchdown 7.

Five local high schools are ranked no. 1 in their region.

The playoff matchups include the following:

Division I Region 2

No. 1 Fairmont vs No. 16 Central Crossing (Kettering)

No. 2 Centerville vs No. 15 Beavercreek (Centerville)

No. 4 Springfield vs No. 13 Bradley (Springfield)

No. 6 Lebanon vs No. 11 Northmont (Lebanon)

No. 7 Springboro vs No. 10 Jerome (Springboro)

No. 8 Wayne vs No. 9 Middletown (Huber Heights)

Division II Region 8

No. 3 Xenia vs No. 14 Sidney (Xenia)

No. 4 Badin vs Trotwood-Madison (Hamilton)

No. 6 Harrison vs No. 11 Troy (Cincinnati)

No. 8 Butler vs No. 9 Lima Senior (Vandalia)

Division III Region 12

No. 1 Tippecanoe vs No. 16 Talawanda (Tipp City)

No. 2 Wapakoneta vs No. 15 Franklin (Wapakoneta)

No. 3 Bellbrook vs No. 14 Meadowdale (Bellbrook)

No. 5 Bellefontaine vs Chaminade Julienne (Bellefontaine)

No. 6 McNicholas vs No. 11 Celina

Division IV Region 16

No. 3 Valley View vs No. 14 New Richmond

No. 4 Christian Academy vs No. 13 Brookville

No. 5 Taft vs No. 12 Kenton Ridge

No. 6 Taylor vs No. 11 Urbana

No. 7 Eaton vs No. 10 Alter

No. 8 Northridge vs No. 9 (Harrison Township)

Division V Region 20

No. 1 Greeneview vs No. 16 Graham (Jamestown)

No. 2 West Liberty Salam vs No. 15 Arcanum

No. 3 Waynesville vs No. 14 Madison (Waynesville)

No. 4 Preble Shawnee vs No 13 Marion Pleasant (Camden)

No. 7 Miami East vs No. 10 Milton Union (Casstown)

No. 8 Carlisle vs No. 9 Lima Bath (Carlisle)

Division VI Region 24

No. 1 Coldwater vs No. 16 Covington (Coldwater)

No. 3 Anna vs No. 14 Lima Perry (Anna)

No. 5. St. Bernard Elmwood Place vs No.12 Dayton Christian (Cincinnati)

No. 8 Northeastern vs No. 9 Miami Valley Christian Academy (South Vienna)

Division VII Region 28

No. 1 Marion Local vs No. 16 Cedarville (Maria Stein)

No. 2 Minster vs No. 15 Manchester (Minster)

No. 4 Ansonia vs No. 13 Twin Valley South (Ansonia)

No. 5 Lehman Catholic vs No. 12 DeGraff Riverside (Sidney)

No. 6 Ridgemont vs No. 11 Fort Loramie (Cincinnati)

No. 7 St. Henry vs No. 7 Bremen (St. Henry)

No. 8 Waynesfield-Goshen vs No. 9 Tri-Village (Waynesfield)

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Monday.

Visit this website for more information.

