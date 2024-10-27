Several Miami Valley high schools qualify for 1st round of OHSAA playoffs

MIAMI VALLEY — Several Miami Valley high schools have qualified for the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher will have first-round playoff highlights Friday night on Touchdown 7.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Child hospitalized after being shot in Dayton
- 1 teen dead, 2 others injured after shooting at Ohio Halloween party
- Developer pulls out of plan to build 300-unit apartment complex that drew mixed reactions
Five local high schools are ranked no. 1 in their region.
The playoff matchups include the following:
Division I Region 2
- No. 1 Fairmont vs No. 16 Central Crossing (Kettering)
- No. 2 Centerville vs No. 15 Beavercreek (Centerville)
- No. 4 Springfield vs No. 13 Bradley (Springfield)
- No. 6 Lebanon vs No. 11 Northmont (Lebanon)
- No. 7 Springboro vs No. 10 Jerome (Springboro)
- No. 8 Wayne vs No. 9 Middletown (Huber Heights)
Division II Region 8
- No. 3 Xenia vs No. 14 Sidney (Xenia)
- No. 4 Badin vs Trotwood-Madison (Hamilton)
- No. 6 Harrison vs No. 11 Troy (Cincinnati)
- No. 8 Butler vs No. 9 Lima Senior (Vandalia)
Division III Region 12
- No. 1 Tippecanoe vs No. 16 Talawanda (Tipp City)
- No. 2 Wapakoneta vs No. 15 Franklin (Wapakoneta)
- No. 3 Bellbrook vs No. 14 Meadowdale (Bellbrook)
- No. 5 Bellefontaine vs Chaminade Julienne (Bellefontaine)
- No. 6 McNicholas vs No. 11 Celina
Division IV Region 16
- No. 3 Valley View vs No. 14 New Richmond
- No. 4 Christian Academy vs No. 13 Brookville
- No. 5 Taft vs No. 12 Kenton Ridge
- No. 6 Taylor vs No. 11 Urbana
- No. 7 Eaton vs No. 10 Alter
- No. 8 Northridge vs No. 9 (Harrison Township)
Division V Region 20
- No. 1 Greeneview vs No. 16 Graham (Jamestown)
- No. 2 West Liberty Salam vs No. 15 Arcanum
- No. 3 Waynesville vs No. 14 Madison (Waynesville)
- No. 4 Preble Shawnee vs No 13 Marion Pleasant (Camden)
- No. 7 Miami East vs No. 10 Milton Union (Casstown)
- No. 8 Carlisle vs No. 9 Lima Bath (Carlisle)
Division VI Region 24
- No. 1 Coldwater vs No. 16 Covington (Coldwater)
- No. 3 Anna vs No. 14 Lima Perry (Anna)
- No. 5. St. Bernard Elmwood Place vs No.12 Dayton Christian (Cincinnati)
- No. 8 Northeastern vs No. 9 Miami Valley Christian Academy (South Vienna)
Division VII Region 28
- No. 1 Marion Local vs No. 16 Cedarville (Maria Stein)
- No. 2 Minster vs No. 15 Manchester (Minster)
- No. 4 Ansonia vs No. 13 Twin Valley South (Ansonia)
- No. 5 Lehman Catholic vs No. 12 DeGraff Riverside (Sidney)
- No. 6 Ridgemont vs No. 11 Fort Loramie (Cincinnati)
- No. 7 St. Henry vs No. 7 Bremen (St. Henry)
- No. 8 Waynesfield-Goshen vs No. 9 Tri-Village (Waynesfield)
Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Monday.
Visit this website for more information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]