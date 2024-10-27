Child hospitalized after being shot in Dayton

DAYTON — A child is hospitalized after being shot on Sunday afternoon in Dayton.

Dayton Police officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the 1500 block of Shelly Drive on reports of a shooting.

Photos from the scene show officers taped off the area with caution tape.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one juvenile male shot, according to Sergeant Chris Savage.

“He suffered non-life gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital,” he said.

Savage said the male gave them nothing while officers were on the scene.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information about what led to the shooting.

