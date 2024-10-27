Juvenile hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A juvenile was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Darke County Saturday evening.
Around 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Converse Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation shows that a red Toyota Corolla driven by 19-year-old Jacob Weaver of Greenville was heading eastbound on Converse Rd.
Weaver failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
Weaver was treated by medics on scene and released. His female juvenile passenger was taken to Wayne Hospital for a minor injury.
The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
