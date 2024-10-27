Medics called to multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics were called to a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:14 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of South Patterson Blvd and East Fourth Street on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two to three vehicles are believed to be involved, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics were dispatched to the scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



