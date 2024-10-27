Medics called to multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics were called to a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:14 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of South Patterson Blvd and East Fourth Street on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Thousands gather in Oregon District for 2024 Hauntfest
- 2 men accused of trying to rob TV cameraman formally charged
- Man accused of pistol-whipping during hotel robbery formally charged
Two to three vehicles are believed to be involved, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics were dispatched to the scene, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]