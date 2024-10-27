Man accused of pistol-whipping during hotel robbery formally charged

BUTLER TWP. — A man accused of pistol-whipping people during a hotel robbery in Butler Township has been formally charged.

Christian Van Winkle, 26, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury on one felony count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability, according to court documents.

The charges stem from Oct. 16 when he brandished and used a pistol to hit someone in the head.

Van Winkle then allegedly pointed the gun at occupants of a hotel at the 7300 block of Miller Lane in Butler Township and demanded them to hand over money, municipal court records indicated.

Online jail records indicate he is in Montgomery County Jail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29.

