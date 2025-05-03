Local baking company opening storefront bakery in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A locally-owned baking company announced that it will be opening a storefront bakery in Beavercreek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, May 2, the head baker of Anchored Baking Co., Kristie McAllister, announced on social media that they would be opening a storefront bakery.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are opening an official storefront bakery,” McAllister said in a video shared on social media. “It’s finally happening.”

The bakery will be located at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, in Beavercreek.

An official opening date has not been set, but construction is underway at the new location.

You can keep track of the construction and when the storefront is set to open here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group