12-year-old shot while sitting in back seat of SUV during road rage incident

BEECH GROVE, Indiana — A 12-year-old was shot while they were sitting in the back seat of an SUV during a road rage incident.

Around 1:35 p.m. on May 2, crews were dispatched to a crash on Emerson Ave at the ramp from I-465 in Beech Grove, Indiana.

Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in a crash.

Inside one of the vehicles, a black Honda SUV, officers found a 12-year-old child with a gunshot wound.

The occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to a release from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

There was also an infant in the SUV who was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police believe that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident when two drivers fired shots toward each other’s vehicles while driving on I-465.

The driver of the vehicle occupied by the child was one of the two people police believe fired shots, according to the ISP.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was not involved in the original road rage incident.

There were bullet holes in the rear driver’s side door of the black SUV. Police were able to locate the other vehicle involved in the shooting, which also had multiple bullet holes.

The vehicle was abandoned, but officers found who they believe to be the driver at a nearby residence.

The crash and shooting remain under investigation by the ISP.

