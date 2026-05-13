Park ranger rescues baby raccoons from roadway

DAYTON — A Five Rivers MetroParks ranger rescued several baby raccoons from a roadway last week.

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Five Rivers MetroParks shared on social media that one of their rangers, Sergeant Deanna Flaugher, was dispatched on reports of some “suspicious bandits” in one of the parks.

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“While we love an adorable fur puddle of baby raccoon kits, it’s not entirely normal for wildlife to be so friendly,” the social media post read.

According to Five Rivers, baby animals should have a healthy caution around humans, which is why it’s important for people to avoid touching, playing with, feeding, or interacting with wildlife.

Visitors should follow Leave No Trace Principles while in MetroParks.

There was no mother raccoon nearby, but the MetroParks said that doesn’t mean the babies were abandoned.

Sergeant Flaughter moved eight of the babies out of the road and into a safer location, while four were left to nap under a nearby tree.

If park visitors have concerns about an animal, they are asked to call a ranger who will evaluate what is best to do for the animal’s needs.

Baby Raccoons Five River MetroParks (Five River MetroParks)

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