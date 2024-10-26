High school goes viral showing football players, teacher in jersey presentation video

CINCINNATI — An Ohio High School has gone viral on social media with a heart-warming teacher appreciation video.

Taft High School Athletic Director Austin Gullett shared a video on TikTok that showed what the football team’s seniors did in honor of Senior Day on Oct. 19.

“In honor of Senior Day tomorrow, our senior football players chose one staff member who has had a positive impact on their life to wear their jersey to the game,” he said.”

The video features senior football players giving their jerseys to those teachers.

“I was really hoping you’d pick me,” one teacher said as she hugged one player after receiving a jersey.

Cincinnati Public Schools also posted the video on its Facebook page.

“10.5 Million views and counting! Taft High School is going viral for this sweet video,” the school district said.

Taft High School beat Aiken on Oct. 19, 50-0.

They wrapped up the regular season on Friday defeating Woodward, 57-0.

@austintgullett In honor of Senior Day tomorrow, our senior football players chose one staff member who has had a positive impact on their life to wear their jersey to the game tomorrow afternoon. From security to teacher to administrators, no matter the title you hold, you never know who you can make an impact on. Every day we come to work is an opportunity to make an impact & these staff members have changed these young men’s lives for the better! WE ARE TAFT!!! 💚💛 #SeniorNight #Jersey #teacherappreciation #wholesome ♬ Emotional - Bang Nono

