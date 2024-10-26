Father pleads guilty to causing pregnant daughter’s death

PREBLE COUNTY — A New Lebanon man is pleading guilty to charges connected to causing his pregnant daughter’s death last year in Preble County.

Steven Means, 63, entered into a plea agreement earlier this month and pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court documents.

As part of his plea agreement, seven counts of drug-related charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from the death of his daughter, 30-year-old Kimberly Means.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kimberly was found dead in her S. Barron Street apartment in Eaton in July 2023 after police responded to reports of a possible drug overdose there.

Steven is accused of providing Kimberly with the drugs that killed her and her unborn child.

He faces up to 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count of reckless homicide that he pleaded to. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

