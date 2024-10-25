Bonobo bites Cincinnati Zoo employee’s thumb off

CINCINNATI — A care team member at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden had to have their thumb amputated after being bit by a bonobo on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened behind the scenes in the Jungle Trails habitat.

TRENDING STORIES:

“During morning rounds, a bonobo bit a care team member’s thumb through a protective mesh barrier while the care team member was administering medication and food to the bonobo troop,” the zoo wrote in a statement to our news partners at WCPO.

While the care team member is expected to be OK, they did have to have a “complete amputation” of their thumb.

No other staff, guests, or animals were involved in the incident or hurt.

“The Cincinnati Zoo prioritizes the safety of its employees and animals,” wrote the zoo. “Bonobos are highly intelligent and social primates, and interactions with them involve established protocols and safety procedures.”

The incident remains under investigation and the Jungle Trails will be closed to the public on Friday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



