Student detained following threat at Butler County school; classes canceled

MIDDLETOWN — A Butler County school district is canceling classes today after a threat forced them into a lockdown this morning.

An employee at Madison Local School in Middletown received a voicemail Friday morning from an unknown subject who threatened to “shoot up the school,” according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

One boy, a 7th-grade student, was detained and is being interviewed by detectives. The sheriff’s office did not say if that student was a suspect.

Following the threat, the district canceled the elementary school day.

Middle and high school students had buses take students home at 10 a.m., at which time driving students were also released. according to the district.

The threat remains under investigation.

