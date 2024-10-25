Parent accused of stabbing Ohio elementary school principal, chasing him through parts of building

LAWRENCE COUNTY — A parent of a student at a Southern Ohio elementary school is facing charges after being accused of stabbing the school’s principal.

On Thursday, 42-year-old Joshua Collins came to South Point Elementary School in Lawrence County. WHCS reported Collins was upset over a child custody issue.

The school’s principal, Bill Christian, met with Collins in the hall outside of his office. As they were talking, Collins allegedly pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed Christian in the neck and upper torso.

WOWK reported that Christian went back into his office after being stabbed and locked the door, but Collins allegedly broke the glass out of the door’s window and went inside.

Collins allegedly chased Christian through multiple parts of the main office and into the cafeteria area.

The school immediately went into lockdown and police were called.

Christian was treated on the scene by the school nurse until local EMS could arrive. He was then taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The Lawrence County Sheriff told news outlets that he was in stable condition.

Collins was arrested by deputies and taken to a hospital in West Virginia. He’s been charged with felonious assault and attempted murder, but more charges could be filed at a later date.

The district canceled classes on Friday, according to a social media post.

