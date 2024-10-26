7-year-old hit, killed by forklift in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A 7-year-old is dead after they were hit by a forklift in Ohio on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cincinnati police were called to the 200 block of West North Bend on reports of an accident just after 3 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bonobo bites Cincinnati Zoo employee’s thumb off
- At least 75 sickened as deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak expands
- Parent accused of stabbing Ohio elementary school principal, chasing him through parts of building
Police told WCPO-9 that a 7-year-old was hit and killed by a forklift on private property.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]