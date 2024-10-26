7-year-old hit, killed by forklift in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A 7-year-old is dead after they were hit by a forklift in Ohio on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati police were called to the 200 block of West North Bend on reports of an accident just after 3 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police told WCPO-9 that a 7-year-old was hit and killed by a forklift on private property.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



