New $4M athletic facility to be constructed at Dayton Christian School

MIAMISBURG — Crews have begun construction on a new $4 million athletic facility at Dayton Christian School in Miamisburg, marking a significant expansion for the growing institution.

The project, which is expected to take eight months, will include a 10,500-square-foot multipurpose center featuring a gym, chapel, theatre, and a 2,700-square-foot weight room.

This development comes as the school has experienced a 75% increase in student enrollment over the past five years, necessitating additional space and resources.

“The Lord has blessed us with a tremendous amount of growth,” said Matt Baker, Head of School at Dayton Christian School. “By doing those things, we can add another hundred and 20 plus kids.”

The groundbreaking ceremony saw the Dayton Christian Warriors community, including parents, students, and staff, gather to celebrate the start of the project.

The current gym space will be converted into four new classrooms, addressing the school’s need for more educational space.

Currently, athletes at Dayton Christian School must travel at least 20 minutes for practices and home games, which Head of School Matt Baker has identified as a safety concern. The new facility will alleviate transportation issues and enhance safety by providing on-site athletic resources.

The construction is part of a two-phase project, with the multipurpose center being the first phase. The second phase will include a brand new football field, complete with a full turf field, a full-size soccer field, and an eight-lane track.

Construction officially starts on August 5th and is expected to be completed by next summer. Baker expressed hope for a smooth construction process, noting, “We have a special hotline, so I might be able to send a prayer out for that one.”

The new athletic facility at Dayton Christian School is set to significantly enhance the school’s infrastructure, providing much-needed space for both academic and athletic activities.

With the completion of the project, students will have better opportunities to succeed in their educational and extracurricular pursuits.

