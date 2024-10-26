UPDATE: 1 dead after a single vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:30 a.m.:

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County early Saturday morning.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

Officers and medics responded to a crash in Greene County early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 1700 block of Roxanna New Burlington Road on reports of a crash.

The vehicle was reportedly on its side in a ditch, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed that OSHP Troopers are responding to the crash as well.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story.

