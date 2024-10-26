4 children, 2 adults hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several people are hurt after a crash in Darke County Friday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Darke County sheriff’s deputies and fire crews were called to State Route 49 and State Route 47 on reports of a crash at 5:35 p.m.

At the time of the crash, a 29-year-old woman was driving a Ford Escape North on SR-49 and a 31-year-old woman was driving Kia Carnival West on SR-47.

According to the spokesperson, the driver of the Ford Escape failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and crashed into the Kia Carnival.

The 29-year-old woman, her front-seat passenger, and four children were transported to Wayne ER.

It is not clear how severe any of these injuries are.

The driver of the Kia Carnival and her juvenile passenger were treated and released on scene, according to the spokesperson.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

