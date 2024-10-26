Students speak out after state places Central State University on fiscal watch

GREENE COUNTY — Central State University students said they are not surprised that their school has been placed on fiscal watch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins talks to students and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about the fiscal watch LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Students tell News Center 7 that they have recently noticed some financial changes.

The university now requires balances for things like housing and food to be paid off before the start of each semester.

Nina Berry is a junior at Central State.

She said she knew the historically Black university reported a budget shortfall of $4 million.

“Biggest problem right now, Central State is making you have a zero balance and a lot of kids already can’t afford college,” Berry said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



