Central State University placed on fiscal watch

WILBERFORCE — Central State University has been placed on fiscal watch by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more about the fiscal watch. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The designation came after university leadership made the ODHE aware of financial challenges at the university.

The university will now be subject to increased financial reporting, requirements, board of trustee engagement, and evaluation by the Auditor of State, among other measures to stabilize and improve the financial outlook of the university.

The decision to place Central State on fiscal watch has been certified with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“I have met with Chancellor (Mike) Duffey as well as Central State University President Dr. Morakinyo A.O. Kuti and Board of Trustees Chair Jacqueline Gamblin about the situation at CSU, and we are all in agreement there is sufficient cause to warrant the chancellor placing the institution under fiscal watch,” DeWine said.

Kuti said the university values the support they’re getting from DeWine, Duffey, and the ODHE.

“Post-pandemic, institutions of higher education nationally are facing constrained finances. With today’s fiscal watch declaration, Central State University will receive assistance in adapting and positioning itself to become an even stronger and more competitive institution,” Duffey, ODHE Chancellor, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



