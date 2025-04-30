‘You’re a coward:’ Woman fakes cancer to swindle $200K, home from mom

RINGGOLD, Ga — A woman will spend decades in prison after she was convicted of exploiting her elderly mother.

Vickie Long admitted to exploiting an elderly person, identity fraud, and theft by taking, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Long conned her mother into giving her a large amount of money for fake cancer treatments.

After Adult Protective Services put a stop to the money, Long started using her mother’s information to take money from her checking and savings accounts, the attorney’s office said.

Law enforcement found that most of the money was being used on fentanyl.

Long’s mother lost her home and $200,000 due to the schemes.

A judge sentenced Long to 30 years, with the first 15 years to be served in confinement.

“If you steal from your elderly mother, you’re not just a criminal--you’re a coward,” District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said.

