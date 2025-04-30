NFL fines Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich over his son’s prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA, Ga. — The NFL has fined the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after his son admitted to prank calling Shedeur Sanders, according to our sister station WSB-TV.

The Falcons will have to pay $250,000 and Ulbrich will have to pay $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.”

The Falcons released the following statement after the fines were announced.

“We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it. We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.“

Jax Ulbrich, 21, got Sanders’ number from his father’s open iPad to “later conduct a prank call,” ESPN reported.

He then provided the number, and an unidentified friend made the call, pretending to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Day 2 of the draft. He was sitting next to the friend as the call was made.

In a statement shared on social media, Jax said he “made a tremendous mistake.”

“Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful,” he said in part.

Sanders went on to be drafted a day later, in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

