Woman gets maximum sentence for driving 100mph, causing crash that killed college students

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local woman who caused a crash that killed two people in May 2023 has learned her punishment.
Mary Huelsman, 59, of Bellbrook was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Huelsman was found guilty of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular homicide.
On May 20, 2023, Hueslman was driving on SR-48 in Clearcreek Township at 107 mph when she ran a red light and crashed into the passenger side of a car.
The crash killed 20-year-old Michael Barch and his passenger, 19-year-old Karys Seipel.
