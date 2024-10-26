5 year-old boy dies just days after drive-by shooting in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A five-year-old boy has died just days after a drive-by shooting.

Cincinnati Police responded Thursday morning just before 6 a.m. on Holland Drive to reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Medics transported the boy, identified as Artagist Stanford III, to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries on Saturday.

The child was a student at Winton Hills Academy, WXIX TV reports.

Cincinnati Public Schools said the district’s Crisis Response team was at the school for students on Thursday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

