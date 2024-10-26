Ohio parents facing charges for death of their 11-year-old sick son

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A pair of Ohio parents are facing charges for the death of their 11-year-old son, who died at a hotel earlier this year.

John Towne and Ahhra Pugh were indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury this week on several charges, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and endangering children, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Their son, Hunter Towne, of Warren, had a medical condition and wasn’t being properly cared for. The family had been living in “deplorable” conditions in a hotel room in Independence with six children and pets.

A police incident report obtained by WOIO said officers were called to the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Cleveland Independence on Jan. 10 for a report of a deceased juvenile. When they got there, they found Hunter lying on a bed near a window.

Hunter suffered from Hirschsprung’s disease and other health issues since birth. He had been sick the days leading up to his death.

Children and Family Services were called due to the conditions of the room, WOIO reported.

